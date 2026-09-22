martes 22  de  septiembre 2026
TRAVEL

Isla Colón: Where Wild Nature Meets Luxury and Wellness

This Panamanian destination blends Caribbean beaches, lush jungle, vibrant culture, wildlife, surf, wellness and luxury

Bocas del Toro, Panamá.

Bocas del Toro, Panamá.

Camilo-Pinaud / Unsplash
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Panama is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for travelers, and the Bocas del Toro archipelago, led by Isla Colón, is where the Caribbean’s white and golden beaches meet dense tropical rainforests.

While planning a trip to this vibrant and naturally beautiful Panamanian province, we learned about Isla Colón and La Coralina Island House, a high-end luxury resort set along the island’s wilder eastern coast.

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Isla Colón combines the colorful Caribbean character of Bocas Town at its southern tip with wild beaches and lush jungle stretching across much of the island. La Coralina Island House adds a different dimension to the destination, blending an upscale wellness experience with the island’s untamed surroundings and surf culture.

Bocas Town is a lively, highly walkable grid of streets lined with historic, brightly painted Afro-Caribbean wooden buildings. La Coralina, by contrast, is tucked away on the island’s eastern coast, overlooking Paunch Beach and just down the road from Playa Bluff.

The resort features striking, Bali-inspired architecture, with hand-carved teak wood, smooth stone, thatched roofs and open-air spaces designed to embrace the surrounding landscape. Elevated wooden walkways wind through tropical gardens alive with birds, butterflies and other wildlife.

Ultimately, Isla Colón retains the character of a classic Caribbean outpost—a place where the rhythms of island life remain closely connected to the sea and the jungle. Travelers can spend a morning exploring the waters, an afternoon discovering the island’s wildlife, time to unwind with holistic treatments, and an evening enjoying fresh seafood just steps from the Caribbean.

How to Get to Isla Colón

Copa Airlines operates nonstop flights from several U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Miami, to Panama City, where travelers can connect to a flight to Isla Colón.

U.S. passport holders do not need a visa for stays of up to 90 days. Travelers using passports from other countries should check current entry requirements with the appropriate Panamanian consular authorities.

Language

Spanish is the official language. English is widely spoken in hotels, restaurants and other establishments that cater to international visitors.

Currency

Panama does not issue its own paper currency. The country uses U.S. dollar bills for all paper currency, making it particularly convenient for U.S. travelers.

ATMs and credit cards are widely available and convenient, although travelers should check with their banks regarding foreign-transaction and currency-conversion fees.

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