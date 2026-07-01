miércoles 1  de  julio 2026
TRAVEL

Jamaica, the captivating North Coast

This coastal corridor is dotted with pristine beaches, local music and authentic flavors

Bahia Principe Escape Runaway Bay, Jamaica.

Bahia Principe Escape Runaway Bay, Jamaica.

Bahia Principe Escape Runaway Bay / Newlink Group / Michel Roitberg
Bahia Principe Escape Runaway Bay, Jamaica.

Bahia Principe Escape Runaway Bay, Jamaica.

Bahia Principe Escape Runaway Bay / Newlink Group / Michel Roitberg
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Jamaica is one of the top destinations in the Caribbean Sea and the stretch of coastline between Montego Bay and Ocho Rios is one of island's most captivating regions.

Travel experts, including Visit Jamaica, provide insights that highlight the country’s tropical appeal.

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Following the scenic North Coast Highway, travelers are treated to a journey that blends natural beauty, rich history, and authentic Jamaican culture, and right in between those two towns Bahia Principe Escape Runaway Bay is becoming a leading destination for authentic Jamaican culture.

This coastal corridor is dotted with pristine beaches featuring soft white sand and clear turquoise waters, inviting visitors to swim, snorkel, or simply relax beneath swaying palm trees. Hidden coves and dramatic limestone cliffs add to the area's postcard-perfect scenery, while offshore coral reefs provide excellent opportunities for diving and marine exploration.

  • The Cradle of Reggae: Located near the birthplace and final resting place of Bob Marley in Nine Miles, we are remarkably close to Jamaica's musical heritage. It’s only 15 minutes from Plantation Cove, the island’s leading open-air concert venue, and perfectly positioned for the legendary Reggae Sumfest (July 18), which will be held in this area for the first time this year and will feature headliners like Janet Jackson.
  • Authentic Flavors: In addition to the high-end dining, including a new Indian restaurant led by a chef from Mumbai, we are minutes from Scotchies on de Bush. This renowned Rastafarian vegetarian restaurant offers farm-to-table meals, with reservations months in advance due to high demand.
  • Hidden Depths: For a different kind of history, the PADI-affiliated diving center takes guests to "secret" local spots just five minutes away, including the signature Runaway Bay Wall and the Kathryn Wreck. These legendary, nearby artificial reefs are recognized by avid divers and teeming with vibrant marine life right in our backyard.
  • Unrivaled Connectivity: Unlike other destinations in Montego Bay, which require a 90-minute drive to major attractions, we are within 30 minutes of Dunn’s River Falls, Mystic Mountain, and cultural excursions like the Bob Marley Mausoleum in Nine Mile.

Whether exploring hidden beaches, savoring authentic island cuisine, or simply enjoying breathtaking coastal vistas, the drive between Montego Bay and Ocho Rios offers far more than transportation between two destinations. It is a destination in itself—a memorable journey through the heart of Jamaica's northern coast, where every mile reveals another reason to fall in love with the island.

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