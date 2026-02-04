miércoles 4  de  febrero 2026
Porter Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights Between Miami and Ottawa

The airline now offers direct service to Canada’s capital, along with enhanced travel options to other destinations

Porter Airlines, Embraer E195-E2.

Porter Airlines, Embraer E195-E2.

MIAMI – Porter Airlines has launched service to Miami International Airport (MIA), providing the only nonstop flights between Miami and Ottawa in Canada.

The airline operates three weekly flights to Miami—on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays—using an Embraer E195-E2 aircraft with a 132-seat layout and no middle seats. Porter continues to promote its “elevated economy” experience, featuring complimentary premium snacks, beer and wine served in glassware, and fast, free Wi-Fi for all passengers.

This new Miami route enhances international and cross-border connectivity through Miami, a key Latin American and Caribbean hub, in partnership with American Airlines.

“I am thrilled that Porter Airlines has expanded its presence at MIA by restoring nonstop service between Miami-Dade County and Canada’s capital, which has not been available since early 2020,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“Ottawa is now MIA’s fourth Canadian destination, offering travelers another convenient nonstop option to our neighbors to the north,” she added.

This winter, Porter is operating more flights from Ottawa than any other carrier, serving 26 nonstop routes. Miami is part of a broader expansion into sun destinations from Ottawa this season, including Mexico, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, and Costa Rica, with service beginning in December.

“The addition of nonstop routes from Ottawa demonstrates Porter Airlines’ ongoing commitment to the region,” emphasized Andrew Pierce, Vice President of Network Planning and Reporting for Porter Airlines.

Headquartered in Toronto, Porter Airlines is an Official 4-Star Airline® according to the World Airline Star Rating®. Its fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves destinations across North America, including Canada’s domestic network, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.

Miami International Airport, the busiest U.S. airport for international cargo and second busiest for international passengers, is expected to announce soon more than 55 million passengers in 2025. Currently home to more than 90 airlines, MIA is undergoing a $9 billion modernization and expansion program.

Official data show that MIA serves as a primary economic engine for both Miami-Dade County and Florida, generating $118 billion in annual business revenue and accounting for nearly 60% of all international visitors to the state each year.

