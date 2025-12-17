miércoles 17  de  diciembre 2025
Miami Beach Debuts a Soulful Sanctuary of Tropical and Mediterranean Charm

The island city is undergoing thoughtful renovations and transformations

Maison Felix, Miami Beach.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

The year 2025 has brought renewed excitement to Miami Beach’s hotel scene. Iconic Art Deco landmarks are making a comeback, new hotels are opening, and beloved properties are undergoing thoughtful renovations and transformations.

Now, the island city welcomes a charming new boutique hotel away from the crowds of South Beach. Located on Harding Avenue in North Beach, just steps from the ocean, Maison Felix introduces a hidden Mediterranean-style enclave that blends seamlessly with its neighborhood, surrounded by local restaurants and shops only a block away.

Conceived by renowned designer Felix Cohen, the hotel reflects the spirit of one of Miami Beach’s most authentic areas. “North Beach is one of the city’s last true gems,” says Cohen. “It has a soul. While hotel brands are beginning to take notice and a new layer of luxury is arriving, the area remains grounded in authenticity.”

“We wanted to create the feeling of living like a local while immersing guests in beauty, nature, art, and culture,” he adds. “Maison Felix represents a slower, more refined Miami—one rooted in feeling and joy.”

Nestled behind a lush screen of tropical plants, the restored 29-room hotel was created through the conversion of a 1948 apartment building. Cohen preserved original structural elements, including stucco exterior walls and Spanish barrel roof tiles, honoring the property’s architectural heritage.

Ground-level rooms open directly onto a tranquil courtyard anchored by a swimming pool shaded by palms. Upper-level rooms feature vaulted ceilings and abundant natural light, offering a quiet and private retreat. Central to the property’s design, the courtyard serves as a tropical urban oasis, where ocean breezes and gentle water features soften the sounds of the surrounding city.

The south-facing wing includes a discreet side entrance and a series of connecting suites, making it ideal for families, groups of friends, or couples traveling together.

Throughout the property, walls and floors feature custom-embossed patterns inspired by teak yacht decking. A palette of burnt orange and turquoise evokes Mediterranean landscapes and coastal waters, while warm lighting, textured fabrics in muted seaside tones, and natural stone surfaces create a calm, tactile atmosphere. Brass accents, vintage mirrors, and curated antiques add a subtle European sensibility, complemented by contemporary works from local artists that infuse the hotel with distinct Miami energy.

An on-site restaurant is set to open soon, inspired by South Florida’s bright coastal flavors.

Maison Felix is managed by Namron Hospitality, the hotel group founded by Miami-based entrepreneur Yves Naman. Known for its design-driven, culturally rooted boutique properties across Mexico—including the award-winning La Valise Hotels—Namron brings its signature approach to immersive, character-rich hospitality to Miami Beach.

“For me, hospitality is not about excess; it is about emotion,” says Naman. “Maison Felix is a sanctuary where presence, beauty, and belonging come together. In Miami Beach, we wanted to create a more soulful place—one where every guest feels at home the moment they arrive, embraced by warmth and a sense of joy.”

For more information, visit maisonfelix.miami and miamiandbeaches.com.

