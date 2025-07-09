Quebec City tops the favorite cities in Canada for 10th year in a row

Canada is a popular tourist destination known for its diverse landscapes, natural beauty, vibrant cities, and rich cultural heritage. It is the second-largest country in the world by land mass, and Quebec City tops the list of Travel + Leisure magazine reader-favorite cities in Canada for an impressive 10th year in a row.

As one reader noted, the culture, language, and architecture are so distinct that “it feels like you’re traveling ‘far away.’” And that’s absolutely part of the appeal.

Visitors love its French architecture and winding streets, excellent food and shopping, and the evocative historic atmosphere of Vieux-Québec, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed old town.

We all agree on this: If you can't get to France, go to Quebec.

Some people assure you that Quebec City must be seen in the winter when the Saint Lawrence River freezes over and Le Carnaval de Québec takes place.

Others prefer the summer, when they celebrate Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France (The Festivals of New France), with its historic and festive atmosphere, unparalleled in North America.

The festivity honors North America in the 17th and 18th centuries with a wide-ranging program of activities with outdoor concerts, food fairs, and exhibitions from August 7 to 10.

The festival program is extensive and diverse and takes place in the city's Old Town.

In addition to people dressing in traditional costumes and feeling like a royal knight or lady, you can wander through pop-up tents that take you back in time.

Taste the dishes of yesteryear. Simple recipes, yet surprisingly exquisite, such as freshly baked bread filled with an egg mixture that only Quebecers know how to make.

The grand public festival also features a parallel program of themed lectures, which help you learn about the history of this city, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO more than 30 years ago.

There are art exhibitions, regional and popular music concerts, a costume contest, and a masterful doll parade that not only attracts the attention of the little ones but also piques the curiosity of adults.

This charming French-influenced city, a cultural heritage of the Viceroyalty of New France and bastion of Québécois since 1608, has French as its official language, but English is also spoken, especially in places frequented by tourists.

Visit NouvelleFrance.qc.ca, as well as quebec-cite.com, for more information about the festival and available offers.