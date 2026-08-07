viernes 7  de  agosto 2026
TRAVEL

Traveling to France Continues Despite Wildfires

While several regions have been affected by extreme weather conditions, the vast majority of French destinations remain open and welcoming visitors

Château de Chaumont-sur-Loire, Loire Valley, France.

Château de Chaumont-sur-Loire, Loire Valley, France.

PIXABAY
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Like other European countries, France is experiencing an exceptional wave of wildfires fueled by extreme weather conditions. However, according to Atout France, the official French tourism agency, “these fires, while severe, remain confined to limited areas of the country.”

The agency emphasizes that the situation does not affect the ability of most French destinations to welcome travelers, with tourism activities continuing under normal conditions across the country.

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Visitors are advised to avoid areas directly impacted by the fires. Outside those zones, tourist infrastructure, transportation services, cultural attractions, accommodations, restaurants, and activities remain fully operational.

Main areas affected by wildfires

Among the regions impacted is Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France’s third most visited tourism region and the largest in the country, comprising twelve departments. Only two areas have been partially affected by particularly intense fires in recent days.

In the northern part of the Landes department, a fire near Biscarrosse has been contained and is no longer active, although authorities continue monitoring the area.

In the southern part of the Gironde department, emergency services remain mobilized to control a larger wildfire. Some residents have been evacuated, particularly around the Arcachon Basin area. However, the entire department is not affected, and many destinations continue to welcome visitors.

Major attractions and itineraries in Nouvelle-Aquitaine remain accessible, including the Basque Country, the Dordogne Valley-Périgord, La Rochelle, Cognac, Poitiers and Futuroscope, as well as Pau and the Béarn Pyrenees.

In Gironde, travelers can continue exploring the historic center of Bordeaux, Saint-Émilion, the Entre-Deux-Mers wine region, and the vineyards of Blaye and Bourg. In the Landes department, the southern Atlantic coast — including Hossegor, Capbreton, Seignosse, and Vieux-Boucau — remains open, along with the cities of Dax and Mont-de-Marsan.

Tourism professionals supporting affected communities

French authorities are working to restore normal conditions in affected areas as quickly as possible. At the same time, tourism professionals across the country have shown strong solidarity by assisting evacuated residents, providing alternative accommodation for displaced visitors, and helping travelers continue their vacations under the best possible conditions.

Atout France notes that one of the best ways to support France during this period is to continue traveling to the country and choosing among the many destinations that remain open throughout the Southwest and across France.

France remains a destination for every traveler

France continues to offer a wide variety of experiences for summer visitors. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore the Alps, the Pyrenees, the Jura, the Vosges, and the Massif Central, where cooler temperatures provide ideal conditions for hiking, cycling, mountain lakes, and other outdoor activities.

The country’s coastlines also remain widely accessible, from the English Channel to the Atlantic Ocean, and from the Mediterranean shores to Corsica.

In the Southwest, many destinations continue welcoming visitors, including the Basque Country, the southern Landes coastline, the beaches of Charente-Maritime, and the vineyards, villages, and historic sites of the inland regions.

Across the country, cities of art and history, cultural events, gastronomy, wine tourism, and natural landscapes continue offering travelers countless opportunities to discover the richness and diversity of France throughout the summer.

For additional information, visit france.fr/en online.

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