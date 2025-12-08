Wroclaw, a city to experience and enjoy

Poland is full of surprises, and Wroclaw is one of them. With its elegant historical market square, impressive cathedral, and charming riverfront neighborhood, this city is a melting pot of history, art, and modern innovation.

Located in southwestern Poland, Wroclaw is the capital of Lower Silesia . The city boasts a history that stretches back more than 1,000 years, combining the cultural influences of neighboring countries and Poland itself.

Its urban landscape reflects this long past, blending Gothic cathedrals, Baroque palaces, and modernist landmarks into a striking architectural mosaic from different periods: the Kingdom of Poland, the Kingdom of Bohemia, the Kingdom of Hungary, the Austrian Habsburg monarchy, the Kingdom of Prussia, the Nazis, even the Soviets, and again Poland since 1945.

Yes, Wroclaw carries the heavy burden of wartime recollections, but it knows how to handle it.

“The bad memories of World War II are indelible,” said Arek, a history graduate. “Half of the city was destroyed, but we managed to rebuild it to its old glory. Now we have an incredibly beautiful city we love,” he emphasized.

The city

With over 100 bridges, Wroclaw lies on the banks of the Oder River, where you find the Cathedral Island, the oldest part of the city, where a lamplighter lights the gas streetlamps every evening.

If you have time, take a boat ride on the Oder River to appreciate the city from a distinct perspective as you approach different landmarks during the tour.

A stroll through Wrocaw’s Market Square (Rynek) reveals the city’s Gothic Town Hall framed by rows of brightly colored historic rebuilt townhouses.

Have a seat at one of the terraces and order some local beer or wine, and admire the beauty of some of these buildings.

“Life is not simple anywhere. You need to have a job and make a living, but we feel like living in an outdoors museum, and that is something you don’t find in many places”, says Mikolaj, a server at one of the nearby cafés, as he sets down a glass of cold lager.

And he’s right. In Wroclaw, you might experience the unique feeling of saying ‘I could live here’.

Yet one of Wrocaw’s most beloved attractions is far smaller in scale: more than 1,000 whimsical bronze dwarf statues scattered across the city center. Visitors can often be seen wandering with maps in hand, determined to track down every figure.

These charming, playful bronze figurines commemorate the Orange Alternative underground movement, which expressed its anti-communist message by painting dwarfs on walls.

While walking around Market Square, visit the Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene and climb the stairs to the footbridge which connects the two towers at an altitude of 45 meters. First, you will see the best views of Wroclaw. Second, you will learn how back in the 16th century, during the witchcraft hysteria that pervaded Europe, those accused of witchcraft were forced to walk across the ‘connector’ with no guard rail back then. Many people fell to their deaths, so they were exonerated. Those who ‘passed’ the test were deemed witches and thus burned at the stake.

Wroclaw is also a university city, which makes it one of the most ‘youth-oriented’ cities in all of Poland. Every year, in October, the academic year for universities brings over 130,000 students.

This large student body is supported by local authorities, which offer benefits like transport, cultural, and restaurant discounts to make living more affordable.

Visit Wroclaw University and admire the baroque Leopoldinum Hall before you climb to the Mathematical Tower for more panoramic views.

Entertainment

One of the main attractions is the National Museum in Wroclaw. It’s one of Poland's main branches of the National Museum system. It holds one of the largest collections of contemporary art in the country.

Among the permanent exhibitions set up on different floors of the museum are distinct departments divided by art periods and historical epochs.

Here, besides Silesian Art of the 12th -16th century, you can find Polish Art of the 17th to 19th century and European Art of the 15th–20th century. Admission to the gallery is free on Saturdays.

Centennial Hall is a UNESCO World Heritage Site to visit. Designed and built by the Germans in 1911, made of reinforced concrete, this venue continues to be used for sporting events, business summits, and concerts.

While in the area, you can also step into the Four Domes Pavilion. This landmark now houses an impressive collection of post-war contemporary art.

The grounds include a 2.5-acre pond with fountains enclosed by a huge concrete pergola in the form of half an ellipse. Multimedia Fountain features free, daily shows with illuminated water, light, and sound, including special weekend evening shows with enhanced effects.

Don’t miss Hala Targowa. This is a food hall built in 1906 where you can interact with local people while they do their shopping.

Wroclaw is also home to Hydropolis, an interactive water knowledge center that blends innovative technology with education. Exhibits explore water’s role in the environment, its importance to human life, and the long history of humanity’s relationship with it.

For more information about Wroclaw, please, visit local tourist office online here.

The outskirts

Lower Silesia region is full of adventures. They even call it Valley of Palaces and Castles. We learned there are more than 90 towers and observation platforms, from which one can admire the picturesque landscapes.

It is worth visiting these places to see the vast mountain ranges, picturesque valleys and lakes, as well as historic towns and villages, which offer fantastic views against the backdrop of the setting or rising sun.

The mountains attract hiking enthusiasts year-round, and many of them set off on the trails to conquer Sniezka, the highest peak in the Karkonosze Mountains.

Poland's fall season, also known as Golden Polish Autumn, is a beautiful time to visit Lower Silesia, running from September to November.

The season features crisp, cool temperatures and is known for seasonal food like mushrooms and root vegetables, and popular activities such as forest walks and mushroom foraging.

Visit Lower Silesia online here for plenty of information about the region.

Gastronomy

Yet Wroclaw offers a rich and diverse culinary scene, we want to focus on traditional Polish cuisine, which is another way to experience the city.

Polish cooking is rooted in hearty ingredients: meats, root vegetables, mushrooms, and fermented products that lend depth and character. The dishes are savory and aromatic, often marked by a pleasant sharpness or a hint of sourness that perfectly balances their richness.

At Market Square and surrounding streets you can find plenty of eateries, like Chatka, at Odrzaska 7, where traditional food makes the menu.

If you visit Centennial Hall, have lunch or dinner at Tarasowa Restaurant. This eatery first opened in 1913, and the place has regained its former glory with a modernist interior.

And, as recommended by the Michelin Guide, you can expect exceptional flavors, culinary discoveries and great Polish and international wines.

If you like Steak Tartare, a very popular dish in Poland, try what chef Katarzyna Danilowicz and her team can prepare for you.

Let’s have lunch or dinner at Piwnica Swidnicka, one of Europe’s oldest restaurants, located in the cellars of the Town Hall, serving traditional Polish cuisine as well.

Here you must try the famous pierogi (dumplings), made of potatoes and filled with meat or cheese, plated with savory toppings like fried onions, bacon bits, and sour cream, or just melted butter.

Facing the Oder River, the OkWine Bar Restaurant, another Michelin Guide recommended, is renowned for its curated wine selection and contemporary cuisine.

From starters, soups and pasta to main courses, this is a must-try place. Here beef tartar is also served, either the classic Polish dish or their own version with Antonius Caviar, gold leaf and black truffle.

How to get there

LOT Polish Airlines provides no-stop service from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, and New Yor City to Warsaw, where you can connect to Wroclaw either by air or land.

If you carry a US passport you do not need a visa for up to 90 days, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact your local Polish consular office to have appropriate information.

Getting Around

Poland has a well-developed and modern public transportation system, including airplanes, trains, buses, and trams, making it easy to travel between cities and regions.

Language

Polish is the official language, but English is widely spoken and understood in many cities and tourist destinations.

Where to Stay

Wroclaw offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit every budget. During our visit, we stayed at the Wyndham Wrocaw Old Town Hotel., conveniently located in the city center two blocks from Market Square.

Poland is also one of the most affordable countries in Europe, with budget-friendly options for food, lodging, transportation, and activities—making it easy to enjoy the city without stretching your wallet.

Currency

Although Poland is a member of the European Union, the zloty remains the country’s official currency and legal tender.

The euro will eventually be adopted, so now is a wonderful time to visit while prices remain relatively low.

Follow these tips to save money. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY, neither before traveling nor at your destination. Most travelers tend to exchange dollars, ignoring the often-excessive fees they are charged.

It's better to deposit your money in your bank account and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. The issuing bank will charge you three or four dollars, but you'll save the exchange fee and get the best international rate available.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.