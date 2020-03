Bob Dylan lanza su primera canción luego de ocho años

"It was a dark day in Dallas, November '63. A day that will live on in infamy. President Kennedy was a-ridin' high. Good day to be livin' and a good day to die. Being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb. He said, 'Wait a minute, boys, you know who I am?' 'Of course we do. We know who you are'. Then they blew off his head while he was still in the car, shot down like a dog in broad daylight", canta Dylan.