Conoce los estrenos que llegan a los servicios de streaming en abril

MIAMI.- Los amantes del cine y la televisión podrán disfrutar de películas o dar continuidad a sus series favoritas este abril, pues las plataformas de streaming han develado los programas que estrenan.
DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS te presentamos los principales estrenos de Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple Tv y Paramount+
MIAMI.- Los amantes del cine y la televisión podrán disfrutar de películas o dar continuidad a sus series favoritas este abril, pues las plataformas de streaming han develado los programas que estrenan.
Por ello, en DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS te presentamos los principales estrenos de Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple Tv y Paramount+.
Body Bizarre (temporada 8): 2 de abril
Alien: Romulus: 3 de abril
Dream Stage (temporada 1): 3 de abril
Hacks (temporada 5): 9 de abril
Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (documental): 10 de abril
Euphoria (temporada 3): 12 de abril
Smiling Friends (temporada 3): 13 de abril
The Dark Wizard: 14 de abril
Impractical Jokers (temporada 12): 20 de abril
Hollywood Demons (temporada 2): 21 de abril
Half Man: 23 de abril
48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl: 24 de abril
Marty Supreme: 24 de abril
The Bad Guys: The Series (temporada 2): 2 de abril
XO, Kitty (temporada 3): 2 de abril
The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson (documental): 3 de abril
Sheng Wang: Purple: 7 de abril
Big Mistakes: 9 de abril
Thrash: 10 de abril
A Quiet Place Part II: 11 de abril
American Godfathers: The Five Families: 13 de abril
Million Dollar Secret (temporada 2): 15 de abril
Beef (temporada 2): 16 de abril
Machos alfa (temporada 5): 17 de abril
Roommates: 17 de abril
Funny AF with Kevin Hart: 20 de abril
Santita (serie mexicana): 22 de abril
Stranger Things: Tales from ’85: 23 de abril
Apex: 24 de abril
Straight to Hell: 27 de abril
Je m’appelle Agneta: 29 de abril
Man on Fire: 30 de abril
Dear Killer Nannies. Estreno: 1 de abril
Star Wars: Maul Shadow Lord: 6 de abril
In Your Radiant Season (final de temporada): 6 de abril
The Testaments: 8 de abril
Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair: 10 de abril
Perfect Crown: 10 de abril
American Idol (temporada 9): 13 de abril
Little Margo Stories: Shorts: 17 de abril
Orangutan (documental): 22 de abril
No Other Choice: 24 de abril (solo en Hulu EEUU)
Project Runway All Stars (temporadas 5-7): 30 de abril
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning: 3 de abril
The Boys (temporada 5): 8 de abril
Fist of the North Star (temporada 1): 11 de abril
Balls Up: 15 de abril
American Gladiators: 17 de abril
The Running Man: 17 de abril
Absolute Value of Romance: 17 de abril
Kevin: 20 de abril
The Conjuring: Last Rites: 21 de abril
Naughty Business (Cochinas): 24 de abril
New Bandits (temporada 2): 24 de abril
The House of the Spirits: 26 de abril
Friends & Neighbors (temporada 2): 3 de abril
Outcome: 10 de abril
Margo’s Got Money Troubles: 15 de abril
Criminal Record” (temporada 2): 22 de abril
My Brother the Minotaur: 24 de abril
Widow’s Bay: 29 de abril
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (temporadas 1-5): 7 de abril
PAW Patrol Valiente: A Tracker Story: 8 de abril
The Masters: 8 de abril
You Don’t Know Where I’m From, Dawg (documental): 14 de abril
First Wives Club (temporada 3): 15 de abril
Sacrifice (temporada 1): 15 de abril
Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie: 20 de abril
DORA: Magic Mermaid Adventures”. Estreno: 22 de abril
Matlock” (final de la temporada 2). Estreno: 23 de abril
My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders: 28 de abril
American Gangster (temporada 1): 29 de abril
Angel (temporada 1: 29 de abril
House on Fire (temporada 1): 29 de abril