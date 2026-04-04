Conoce los estrenos que llegan a los servicios de streaming en abril

HBO Max

Body Bizarre (temporada 8): 2 de abril

Alien: Romulus: 3 de abril

Dream Stage (temporada 1): 3 de abril

Hacks (temporada 5): 9 de abril

Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (documental): 10 de abril

Euphoria (temporada 3): 12 de abril

Smiling Friends (temporada 3): 13 de abril

The Dark Wizard: 14 de abril

Impractical Jokers (temporada 12): 20 de abril

Hollywood Demons (temporada 2): 21 de abril

Half Man: 23 de abril

48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl: 24 de abril

Marty Supreme: 24 de abril

Netflix

The Bad Guys: The Series (temporada 2): 2 de abril

XO, Kitty (temporada 3): 2 de abril

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson (documental): 3 de abril

Sheng Wang: Purple: 7 de abril

Big Mistakes: 9 de abril

Thrash: 10 de abril

A Quiet Place Part II: 11 de abril

American Godfathers: The Five Families: 13 de abril

Million Dollar Secret (temporada 2): 15 de abril

Beef (temporada 2): 16 de abril

Machos alfa (temporada 5): 17 de abril

Roommates: 17 de abril

Funny AF with Kevin Hart: 20 de abril

Santita (serie mexicana): 22 de abril

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85: 23 de abril

Apex: 24 de abril

Straight to Hell: 27 de abril

Je m’appelle Agneta: 29 de abril

Man on Fire: 30 de abril

Disney+ / Hulu

Dear Killer Nannies. Estreno: 1 de abril

Star Wars: Maul Shadow Lord: 6 de abril

In Your Radiant Season (final de temporada): 6 de abril

The Testaments: 8 de abril

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair: 10 de abril

Perfect Crown: 10 de abril

American Idol (temporada 9): 13 de abril

Little Margo Stories: Shorts: 17 de abril

Orangutan (documental): 22 de abril

No Other Choice: 24 de abril (solo en Hulu EEUU)

Project Runway All Stars (temporadas 5-7): 30 de abril

Prime Video

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning: 3 de abril

The Boys (temporada 5): 8 de abril

Fist of the North Star (temporada 1): 11 de abril

Balls Up: 15 de abril

American Gladiators: 17 de abril

The Running Man: 17 de abril

Absolute Value of Romance: 17 de abril

Kevin: 20 de abril

The Conjuring: Last Rites: 21 de abril

Naughty Business (Cochinas): 24 de abril

New Bandits (temporada 2): 24 de abril

The House of the Spirits: 26 de abril

Apple Tv

Friends & Neighbors (temporada 2): 3 de abril

Outcome: 10 de abril

Margo’s Got Money Troubles: 15 de abril

Criminal Record” (temporada 2): 22 de abril

My Brother the Minotaur: 24 de abril

Widow’s Bay: 29 de abril

Paramount+

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (temporadas 1-5): 7 de abril

PAW Patrol Valiente: A Tracker Story: 8 de abril

The Masters: 8 de abril

You Don’t Know Where I’m From, Dawg (documental): 14 de abril

First Wives Club (temporada 3): 15 de abril

Sacrifice (temporada 1): 15 de abril

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie: 20 de abril

DORA: Magic Mermaid Adventures”. Estreno: 22 de abril

Matlock” (final de la temporada 2). Estreno: 23 de abril

My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders: 28 de abril

American Gangster (temporada 1): 29 de abril

Angel (temporada 1: 29 de abril

House on Fire (temporada 1): 29 de abril