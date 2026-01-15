jueves 15  de  enero 2026
Pitbull anuncia fechas del "I'm Back Tour" por Norteamérica y Europa

Las entradas para el I'm Back Tour estarán disponibles el 30 de enero a las 10:00 a.m. hora local en LiveNation.com

Pitbull en Australia como parte del festival Fridayz Live 2025.&nbsp;

Pitbull en Australia como parte del festival Fridayz Live 2025. 

Cortesía/BMR Public Relations
Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas

MIAMI.- Con motivo de su cumpleaños 45, Pitbull anunció el I’m Back Tour. La gira se paseará por 35 ciudades de Norteamérica, iniciando el 14 de mayo en el iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre en West Palm Beach, Florida, y culminando el 26 de septiembre en el Mystic Lake Amphitheater en Shakopee, Minnesota.

La gira será producida por Live Nation y contará con Lil Jon como invitado especial.

Pitbull también anunció las fechas de la etapa europea del I’m Back Tour, el cual tendrá conciertos en estadios, anfiteatros y recintos al aire libre debido al verano.

Las entradas estarán disponibles el 30 de enero a las 10:00 a.m. hora local en LiveNation.com. Sin embargo, quienes deseen adquirirlas en la preventa, podrán registrarse en livemu.sc/pitbull antes del 26 de enero, y los boletos se venderán el 28 de enero a las 10:00 a.m. hora local.

Billboard confirmó que la gira ofrecerá paquetes VIP y experiencias para los fans.

Fechas

Mayo 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mayo 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mayo 17 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Mayo 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Mayo 20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Mayo 22 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mayo 23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Mayo 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mayo 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mayo 30 – Los Ángeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Junio 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Junio 6 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Junio 7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Agosto 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Agosto 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Agosto 22 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Agosto 25 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Agosto 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Agosto 28 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

Agosto 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Agosto 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Septiembre 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Septiembre 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Septiembre 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Septiembre 9 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Septiembre 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Septiembre 12 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Septiembre 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Septiembre 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Septiembre 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Septiembre 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Septiembre 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Septiembre 22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Septiembre 25 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater

Septiembre 26 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Etapa europea

Junio 23 – Estocolmo, SE – 3Arena

Junio 27 – Werchter, BE – Werchter Boutique

Junio 30 – Belfast, UK – Ormeau Park (Belsonic)

Julio 1 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park

Julio 3 – Leeds, UK – American Express Presents Roundhay Park

Julio 7 – Dublín, IE- Marlay Park

Julio 8 – Limerick, IE- Thomond Park Stadium

Julio 10 – Londres, UK – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park London

Julio 12 – Niza, FR – Allianz Arena

Julio 15 – Arnhem, NL – GelreDome

Julio 19 – Dusseldorf, DE – Arena Im Open Air Park

Julio 21 – Budapest, HU – Puskas Arena

Julio 23 – Varsovia, PL – PG Narodowy

Julio 26 – Praga, CZ – Airport Letnany

Julio 29 – Riga, LV – Mezaparks Great Bandstand

Julio 31 – Kaunas, LT – Darius and Girenas Stadium

