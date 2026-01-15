Pitbull anuncia fechas del "I'm Back Tour" por Norteamérica y Europa

Pitbull también anunció las fechas de la etapa europea del I’m Back Tour, el cual tendrá conciertos en estadios, anfiteatros y recintos al aire libre debido al verano.
Las entradas estarán disponibles el 30 de enero a las 10:00 a.m. hora local en LiveNation.com. Sin embargo, quienes deseen adquirirlas en la preventa, podrán registrarse en livemu.sc/pitbull antes del 26 de enero, y los boletos se venderán el 28 de enero a las 10:00 a.m. hora local.
Billboard confirmó que la gira ofrecerá paquetes VIP y experiencias para los fans.
Fechas
Mayo 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Mayo 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mayo 17 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Mayo 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Mayo 20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
Mayo 22 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mayo 23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Mayo 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mayo 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mayo 30 – Los Ángeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Junio 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Junio 6 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
Junio 7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Agosto 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Agosto 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Agosto 22 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Agosto 25 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Agosto 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Agosto 28 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre
Agosto 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Agosto 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Septiembre 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Septiembre 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Septiembre 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Septiembre 9 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Septiembre 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Septiembre 12 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Septiembre 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Septiembre 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Septiembre 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Septiembre 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Septiembre 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Septiembre 22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Septiembre 25 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
Septiembre 26 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Etapa europea
Junio 23 – Estocolmo, SE – 3Arena
Junio 27 – Werchter, BE – Werchter Boutique
Junio 30 – Belfast, UK – Ormeau Park (Belsonic)
Julio 1 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park
Julio 3 – Leeds, UK – American Express Presents Roundhay Park
Julio 7 – Dublín, IE- Marlay Park
Julio 8 – Limerick, IE- Thomond Park Stadium
Julio 10 – Londres, UK – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park London
Julio 12 – Niza, FR – Allianz Arena
Julio 15 – Arnhem, NL – GelreDome
Julio 19 – Dusseldorf, DE – Arena Im Open Air Park
Julio 21 – Budapest, HU – Puskas Arena
Julio 23 – Varsovia, PL – PG Narodowy
Julio 26 – Praga, CZ – Airport Letnany
Julio 29 – Riga, LV – Mezaparks Great Bandstand
Julio 31 – Kaunas, LT – Darius and Girenas Stadium