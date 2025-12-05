"Sinners" lidera nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards

MIAMI.- Una de las películas más exitosas de 2025 lidera las nominaciones de la 31.ª edición de los Critics Choice Awards. Se trata del drama Sinners, dirigida por Ryan Coogler, que dará la batalla por 17 premios en una noche repleta de grandes contrincantes entre los que se encuentran One Battle After Another y Frankenstein.
Las nominaciones incluyen mejor película, director para Ryan Coogler, actor para Michael B. Jordan, actriz de reparto para Wunmi Mosaku, y numerosas menciones a la cinematografía, diseño de producción, vestuario, edición, efectos visuales, sonido, peluquería y maquillaje.
Muy de cerca se encuentra One Battle After Another de Paul Thomas Anderson, con 14 nominaciones, incluyendo cuatro menciones en categorías de actuación. A su vez, Frankenstein y Hamnet obtuvieron 11 nominaciones cada una.
Una de las grandes olvidadas fue Cynthia Erivo, quien no logró meterse en la carrera por el premio a mejor actriz, a pesar de que Wicked: For Good tuvo un sólido desempeño con siete nominaciones que incluyen mejor película y actriz de reparto para Ariana Grande
De manera similar, Kate Hudson tampoco recibió el reconocimiento de la crítica por Song Sung Blue, una interpretación halagada que muchos que habían catalogado como favorita.
Los Critics' Choice Awards se emitirán en directo por E! el domingo 4 de enero de 2026. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor película
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Jay Kelly
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actriz
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actor de reparto
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Actriz de reparto
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Guion Original
- Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Zach Cregger, Weapons
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
- Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Guion adaptado
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar and Jahye Lee, No Other Choice
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Will Tracy, Bugonia
- Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Intérprete Joven
- Everett Blunck, The Plague
- Miles Caton, Sinners
- Cary Christopher, Weapons
- Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family
- Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet
- Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl
Casting y reparto
- Nina Gold, Hamnet
- Douglas Aibel and Nina Gold, Jay Kelly
- Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another
- Francine Maisler, Sinners
- Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey, Wicked: For Good
Mejor Comedia
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Eternity
- Friendship
- The Naked Gun
- The Phoenician Scheme
- Splitsville
Película Animada
- Arco
- Elio
- In Your Dreams
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Diseño de producción
- Kasra Farahani and Jille Azis, The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Frankenstein
- Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, Hamnet
- Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Marty Supreme
- Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne, Sinners
- Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, Wicked: For Good
Fotografía
- Claudio Miranda, F1
- Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
- Lukasz Zal, Hamnet
- Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
- Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Diseño de Vestuario
- Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
- Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
- Lindsay Pugh, Hedda
- Colleen Atwood and Christine Cantella, Kiss of the Spider Woman
- Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
- Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good
Edición
- Kirk Baxter, A House of Dynamite
- Stephen Mirrione, F1
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
- Viridiana Lieberman, The Perfect Neighbor
- Michael P. Shawver, Sinners
Cabello y maquillaje
- Flora Moody and John Nolan, 28 Years Later
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, Frankenstein
- Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry, Sinners
- Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox and Mia Neal, The Smashing Machine
- Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat and Jason Collins, Weapons
- Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier and Laura Blount, Wicked: For Good
Sonido
- Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John, F1
- Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Greg Chapman, Frankenstein
- José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another
- Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco and David V. Butler, Sinners
- Laia Casanovas, Sirt
- Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff and Richard Spooner, Warfare
Efectos Visuales
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price and Keith Dawson, F1
- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets and José Granell, Frankenstein
- Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland and Kirstin Hall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean, Sinners
- Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé and Guy Williams, Superman
Banda Sonora
- Hans Zimmer, F1
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Max Richter, Hamnet
- Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Canción
- Drive, Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, F1
- Golden, Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You, Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
- Clothed by the Sun, Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Train Dreams, Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams
- The Girl in the Bubble, Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: For Good
Película en Lengua Extranjera
- Belén
- It Was Just an Accident
- Left-Handed Girl
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sirt
Nominados en categorías de Televisión:
Serie dramática
- Alien: Earth
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Task
Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Elsbeth
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Righteous Gemstones
- The Studio
Mini Serie
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Chief of War
- Death by Lightning
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Dope Thief
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Película hecha para televisión
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Deep Cover
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Summer of ’69
Actor en Serie Dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Actor en Serie de Comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
- Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot
Actor en Mini Serie o Película para Televisión
- Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
- Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning
Actriz en Serie Dramática
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Actor en Serie de Comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Rose McIver, Ghosts
- Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones
- Carrie Preston, Elsbeth
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Actriz en Mini Serie o Película para Televisión
- Jessica Biel, The Better Sister
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
- Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Actor de Reparto en Serie Dramática
- Patrick Ball, The Pitt
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat
- Wood Harris, Forever
- Tom Pelphrey, Task
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
Actor en Serie de Comedia
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Asher Grodman, Ghosts
- Oscar Nuñez, The Paper
- Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
- Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This
Actor de Reparto en Mini Serie o Película para Televisión
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Wagner Moura, Dope Thief
- Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
- Michael Peña, All Her Fault
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
- Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead
Actriz de Reparto en Serie Dramática
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Denée Benton, The Gilded Age
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
- Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This
- Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
- Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts
Actriz de Reparto en Mini Serie o Película para Televisión
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning
- Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault
- Julianne Moore, Sirens
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Serie animada
- Bob’s Burgers
- Harley Quinn
- Long Story Short
- Marvel Zombies
- South Park
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Serie en Lengua Extranjera
- Acapulco
- Last Samurai Standing
- Mussolini: Son of the Century
- Red Alert
- Squid Game
- When No One Sees Us
Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Hot Ones
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Especial de Comedia
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
- Marc Maron: Panicked
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Serie de Variedades
- Conan O’Brien Must Go
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live