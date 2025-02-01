sábado 1  de  febrero 2025
More flights to Dominican Republic from Miami

The Dominican airline Arajet announced service to and from Santo Domingo with connections to other Latin American cities

Arajet, Airbus Boeing 737 Max 8.

Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
MIAMI.- Miami International Airport (MIA) adds another international airline with service to and from Santo Domingo by Dominican airline Arajet with connections to other Latin American cities.

The Dominican airline begins its operations between the airports of Santo Domingo and Miami on April 11, with four weekly flights, on a modern Airbus Boeing 737 Max 8 with capacity for 180 passengers.

Tickets are now on sale on the arajet.com portal with an introductory rate of $130.

Later, on June 13, Arajet begins flight service between Punta Cana and Miami airports.

The airline hopes to increase the frequency of routes to Miami and expand its operations in the United States with flights to New York and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Reaching our goal to turn the Dominican Republic into a new dominant travel hub hinge on adding United States routes, and we’re excited to announce our first flight sales to and from Miami. Passengers can enjoy low fares and our world-class service with the warmth of the Dominican, with our Miami flights as the first step of U.S. route expansion.," said Victor Pacheco, CEO and Founder of Arajet.

Miami International Airport, the busiest with destinations to Latin America and the second in international flights in the United States, is preparing to announce a record of more than 55 million passengers in 2024.

Currently, the Miami International Airport is receiving an unprecedented investment of 9 billion dollars to improve and expand its facilities.

According to official data, MIA is the leading economic engine of Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of 118 billion dollars and approximately 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida annually.

