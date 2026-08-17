lunes 17  de  agosto 2026
OPINIÓN

Sen. Rick Scott Congratulates President Abelardo de la Espriella on Taking Office, Expresses Support for Colombian People

The Trump administration is committed to supporting the people of Colombia and your government during this time of need. The U.S.

El senador estadounidense Rick Scott (republicano por Florida) habla en la Conferencia de Acción Política Conservadora (CPAC)&nbsp;

El senador estadounidense Rick Scott (republicano por Florida) habla en la Conferencia de Acción Política Conservadora (CPAC) 

Getty Images vía AFP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Rick Scott sent a letter to Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, congratulating him on his recent inauguration and offered his condolences following the recent earthquake that has claimed nearly 300 lives so far.

Senator Rick Scott wrote, “Colombia has faced adversity before and has always emerged stronger, united by the resilience of its people. The United States stands with Colombia now, as a friend and partner, in this moment of both new beginnings and profound loss.”

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Read the full letter below.

Dear President De La Espriella:

On behalf of every Floridian, I extend my warmest congratulations on your inauguration as President of the Republic of Colombia. Your election marks an important new chapter in the close and enduring friendship between our two nations. I look forward to working with your administration to strengthen the ties that bind the United States and Colombia, including trade, investment, and regional security cooperation.

You and your administration have my full support as you embark on this new chapter and the great promise of Colombian leadership. I wish you and the Colombian people great success in the years ahead.

It is also with a heavy heart that I write regarding the devastating earthquake that struck western Colombia earlier this month. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and with all those still searching for those who are missing.

The Trump administration is committed to supporting the people of Colombia and your government during this time of need. The U.S. Department of State has provided $15.5 million in emergency relief funding from the State Department for shelter, food, protection, and post-earthquake structural assessments, and a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to coordinate with our Embassy in Bogotá and support your government’s response on the ground.[1] I am also pleased to note that the Israeli government, with which you have renewed relations and shown great support for this common ally, is providing assistance on the ground. The tireless efforts of Colombian rescue workers, volunteers, and first responders are an example to us all of what is possible when people come together and help one another amid extraordinarily difficult conditions.

Colombia has faced adversity before and has always emerged stronger, united by the resilience of its people. The United States stands with Colombia now, as a friend and partner, in this moment of both new beginnings and profound loss.

Congratulations again on your inauguration, and please accept my deepest condolences for the lives lost in this tragedy.

Sincerely,

[1] U.S. Department of State, Office of the Spokesperson, “United States Mobilizes Life-Saving Response to Colombia Earthquake,” August 2026. https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/08/united-states-mobilizes-life-saving-response-to-colombia-earthquake/

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