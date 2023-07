Nehomar Ochoa Jr. (@NehomarOchoa) is a major two-way talent (overheated prevented more SP video). Physical, strong and still projects. Hammered a 3B and showed SP potential.



FB: 91-94 MPH

SL: 77 MPH

CH: 76 MPH



