El nombre de Mac McClung vuelve a erigirse como campeón de las clavadas

MAC MCCLUNG COMPLETES THE THREE-PEAT SCORING FOUR 50s



Reverse Jam over a #KiaK5

360 over Nate Dougherty

Double Dunk over hoverboard

Rim-tapping Slam over 6'11" Mobley



What a DOMINANT 3-year #ATTSlamDunk run for @McclungMac! pic.twitter.com/geHmNwJGcR